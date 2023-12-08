Daniel J. Baker

Daniel J. Baker, 75, of Ohio City, passed away Thursday, December 7, 2023, at OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital.

He was born on September 17, 1948, in Decatur, Indiana, to Otto Baker and Blanche Marie (Straub) Baker, who both preceded him in death. Daniel married Marlene K. Sheets on July 1, 1972, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Decatur.

Daniel Baker

Dan was a 1966 graduate of Decatur Catholic High School. He served his country in the United States Navy during Vietnam. He was a member of the American Legion Post 178 of Van Wert. He retired from Prestress Services in Decatur.

He enjoyed watching NASCAR and cheering on his favorite driver, Dale Earnhardt, Jr. He was a Notre Dame football fan and also a Kansas City Chiefs fan. He loved his dogs, especially Brandy, who died in March of this year.

Survivors include his wife, Marlene K. Baker of Ohio City; daughter, Elise (Ashley Speaks) Baker of Convoy; twin brother, Michael (Carol) Baker of Monroeville, Indiana; two brothers, John Baker and Samuel (Lisa) Baker both of Decatur, Indiana; two sisters, Sarah (Mike) Lehman and Sylvia Chilcote both of Decatur, Indiana, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a son in infancy; sister, Janet Baker in infancy, and a brother-in-law, Tyler Chilcote.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 13, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur with Pastor Steve Drake officiating. Burial will follow in the Kings Bethlehem Cemetery. Military graveside services will be conducted by the American Legion Post 178 of Van Wert. Family and friends will be received from 2:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 12, and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Convoy EMS.

For complete obituary information and to sign the online guest book, visit www.zwickjahn.com.