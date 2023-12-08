Roundup: wrestling, girls basketball

VW independent sports

Wrestling

Van Wert 42 Bath 35

LIMA — The Van Wert Cougar wrestling team opened their season with a 42-35 WBL win against Lima Bath on Thursday.. The following are individual match results:

106- Double forfeit

113- Wesley Vaughn (VW) win by forfeit

120- Carter Deppe (B) win by forfeit

126- Sam Burkholder (B) won by fall over Jillian Sempkowski in 2:16

132- Austin Owezarak (B) won by fall over Mikey Hoehn in 5:53

138- Tristan Thiebaut (VW) won by forfeit

144- Auston Welker (VW) won by forfeit

150- Jordan Rawlins (VW) won by forfeit

157- Carson Myers (B) won by fall over Logan Sollman :22

165- Nolan Deppe (B) won by technical fall (20-5) over Maddox Workman

175- Ben Verville (VW) won by forfeit

190- Gavin Zartman (VW) won by forfeit

215- JeJe Rilometo (VW) won by forfeit

285- Kyle Slaght (B) won by fall over Billy Vaughn 1:09

The Cougars will compete in the Jim McCracken Invitational in Sidney on Saturday.

Girls basketball

Lincolnview 65 Ada 30

In the NWC opener, Lincolnview’s Keira Breese was one of three Lancers in double figures. She finished with 18 points, including eight in the second quarter and a pair of third quarter treys. Ashlyn Price and Kassidy Hammons each added 10 points in the 65-30 victory.

Lincolnview led 14-5 after the first quarter and 31-17 at halftime. The lead ballooned to 50-25 after three quarters. Emerson Walker added eight points, including a pair of three pointers and the Lancers finished with seven treys in the game.

Lincolnview (2-1, 1-0 NWC) will host New Bremen on Monday.

Crestview 57 Leipsic 22

LEIPSIC — Crestview improved to 5-0 (1-0 NWC) with a convincing 57-22 win over Leipsic on Thursday.

Kaci Gregory paced Crestview with 14 points, while Cali Gregory (12) and Ellie Kline (11) also reached double figures. Kline also had six assists, while Kennedy Crider added eight points and seven rebounds.

The Lady Knights will play at Delphos St. John’s on Saturday.