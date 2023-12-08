School board to meet twice this month

Submitted information

The Van Wert City Schools Board of Education will hold a special meeting/ work session on at 6 p.m. Tuesday, December 12, in the S.F. Goedde Conference Room. The purpose of the meeting is for facility and programming strategic planning. No board action will be taken at the meeting.

The board’s regular monthly meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, December 20, in the First Federal Lecture Hall at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.