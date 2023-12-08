Vantage Bd. approves treasurer deal, OKs other items

Vantage Board Vice-President Lonnie Nedderman was in charge of Thursday’s meeting. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The Vantage Career Center Board of Education made it official on Thursday by approving a new 2.5 year contract for the school’s new treasurer, Denise Mooney. The contract runs from January 1, 2024 through July 31, 2026.

Mooney, who is currently an assistant treasurer with the Lima City Schools, was chosen from a field of six applicants. She was hired at the November meeting and was given a two-month contract to become acclimated with the district’s finances.

Just two other personnel items were on the agenda: the hiring of Kaelyn Miller, adult education secretary and Alaina Ellis as high school secretary mentor.

During his report to the board, Superintendent Rick Turner said he heard how impressed Lt. Governor Jon Husted was during an early November visit with Vantage students and staff members (see story here).

“His dialogue with our students and how they interacted with him was very impressive,” Turner stated. “The students did a great job and were very articulate and very professional. We have an amazing staff that work hard to instill these skills in our students, not only teaching the hard technical skills, but also the soft skills needed for interaction with employers, co-workers and even the Lt. Governor of Ohio.”

In other business, the board approved requests for three upcoming out-of-state field trips for students and staff:

Auto Technology and Auto Collision programs, along with their instructors, to visit the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan, on December 12.

Construction Equipment Technology and Ag and Industrial Power Technology programs, along with their instructors, to attend the Fort Wayne Farm Show in Fort Wayne on January 18.

Construction Equipment Technology and Electricity programs, along with their instructors, to attend the Fort Wayne Home and Garden Show in Fort Wayne on March 1.

A pair of donations were accepted during Thursday’s meeting – a 1999 Chevrolet Camaro valued at $2,037 from Straightline Body and Paint to be used for educational purposes, and $500 from the Steve and Linda Unverferth family to be used for Toss-A-Toy. The board also accept a Talent Ready grant for adult education in the amount of $31,611.

Before the meeting, board members took an Ag and industrial power tech tour and heard from one of the students in the program, Maddie Osborn of Lincolnview, who thanked the board for offering the course.

“I grew up as a race car and a Chevy truck kid, that’s all I ever worked on,” Osborn said. “I came into this lab and Mr. (Mike) Miller taught me so much about tractors and I fell in love with what I work on now.”

Obsorn noted she works at Heritage Farm Equipment in Van Wert and is now in the CDL program and plans to get her commercial driver’s license when she graduates.

The board also met in executive session at the end of the meeting to discuss personnel matters, the adjourned to the annual holiday dinner.

The board will hold it’s annual tax budget hearing at 6:15 p.m. Thursday, January 11, followed by the annual organizational meeting at 6:30 p.m., then the regular monthly meeting in the district conference room. Current Board President Pat Baumle was elected to serve as President Pro-Tem at the organizational meeting.