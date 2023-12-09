Commissioners looking for grant input

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert County Commissioners are seeking input from local agencies and non-profit agencies regarding the distribution of funds from Ohio’s Healthy Aging Grant.

The inaugural program includes the distribution of $40 million in funds across the state for local aging services focused on helping Ohioans ages 60 and older stay healthy, live longer, and maintain their independence.

Van Wert County received $150,087 through this grant.

The program is designed to be flexible to allow each community to meet its unique needs, however the following guidelines must be met:

At least 20 percent of total allocation must support food assistance services.

At least 20 percent of total allocation must support housing assistance.

At least 10 percent of total allocation must support internet access and digital literacy services.

The remaining funds may be used to provide evidence-based/evidence-informed services in alignment with Ohio’s 2023-2026 State Plan on Aging, such as:

Community conditions, including strategies to improve financial stability, housing quality and affordability, and/or transportation.

Healthy living, including strategies to improve nutrition and/or physical activity.

Access to care, including strategies to improve health insurance enrollment, including outreach and advocacy and/or family caregiver supports.

Social connectedness, including strategies to improve social inclusion and/or volunteerism.

Population health, including strategies to reduce cognitive difficulty, hypertension, and/or depression.

Preserving Independence, including strategies to improve chronic pain management and/or, falls risk and mobility.

Ordinary repairs and maintenance to a home environment that are directly related to reducing the risk of falling and improving the general safety, accessibility, functional abilities, and independence of an older adult are permitted.

Anticipating this funding is a one-time offering, the Van Wert County Commissioners would like to support existing programs throughout the county that benefit those 60 and older. Entities seeking funds from this grant should contact Sue Gerker, sgerker@vanwertcounty.org or 419.238.6159.