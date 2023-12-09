Crestview Knights pass first road test

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

LIMA — Crestview erased a four point deficit at the end of the first quarter and the Knights went on to notch a 61-56 road win over Shawnee on Friday.

“It was a big win for us tonight to go on the road for the first time this year and get a big win over a very good Shawnee team,” Crestview head coach Doug Etzler said

After trailing 15-11 at the end of the first period, Crestview exploded for 22 second quarter points, including eight by Jaret Harting and seven by Tommy Heffner, giving the Knights a 33-26 halftime advantage.

Crestview’s Jaret Harting leads the break vs. Shawnee. Photo courtesy of Wyatt Richardson

Harting scored five of his game high 19 points in the third quarter and Wren Sheets added six of his 17 points in the same period, giving Crestview a 44-36 lead entering the final stanza.

“Both Jaret and Wren had great games for us offensively tonight,” Etzler said. “Wren was patient inside and took what the defense gave him and Jaret hit some big perimeter shots and did a great job of attacking the basket and finishing.”

“I was very happy with our execution at the offensive end,” Etzler continued. “We did a good job of spacing the floor and sharing the ball to get great looks and we stepped up and hit shots tonight.”

In the fourth quarter, the Knights knocked down 8-of-10 foul shots to secure the win. Prior to that, Crestview had shot a total of three free throws in the game.

“We made some mistakes in the fourth quarter but I’m pleased with the way we hit free throws down the stretch to finish the game,” Etzler said.

Shawnee’s Dominic Lynch scored six of his team leading 15 points in the fourth quarter, while Beckett Bertke hit a pair of fourth quarter treys and finished with 14 points. The Indians struggled from the foul line, going 11-of-23, while Crestview was 10-of-`3.

Heffner finished with 11 points for Crestview while Hayden Perrott knocked down a pair of triples and connected on 3-of-4 foul shots in the fourth quarter, giving him nine points.

Crestview (3-0) will host Parkway tonight, with the junior varsity game starting at 5 p.m.

Box score

Crestview 11 22 15 17 – 61

Shawnee 15 11 10 20 – 56

Crestview: Hayden Perrott 2-3-9; Kellin Putman 0-2-2; Braxton Leeth 1-0-3; Tommy Heffner 5-0-11; Jaret Harting 9-0-19; Wren Sheets 6-5-17

Shawnee: Trevick Bertke 4-0-8; Nick Pasion 2-0-4; Dominic Lynch 4-7-15; Tate Bender 3-0-7; Beckett Bertke 5-2-14; Max Goldberry 1-0-3; Alex Goldberry 1-2-5