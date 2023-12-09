Local YMCA helps entrepreneurs showcase talents

This was a common sight at Ladies Day Out, which was recently hosted by the YMCA of Van Wert County. Photo submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

It was a platform for local female entrepreneurs to showcase their talents. The YMCA of Van Wert County recently held its second Ladies Day Out and transformed a gym into a marketplace, and it proved to be a celebration of creativity, entrepreneurship, and community support.

The December 2 event featured handcrafted items from a diverse group of local women working from home. Attendees had the chance to explore and shop from various businesses, each offering a distinct range of products, from artisanal crafts to wellness products. Coffee and donuts provided by the YMCA added a delightful touch, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere. Live demonstrations including massages, making it not just a shopping event but a day of relaxation and enjoyment.

Notable participants included Via Wellness Massage Therapy, August Jet Room Sprays, Kenzies Scentsy Bar, Mezzanine Boutique, Mary Kay Cosmetics, The Flower B, ChocoManiac, So Frickin’ Good, Remember When Photography, Nygren Chiropractic & Acupuncture, Marrissas Creations, Finders Keepers, and Hand Painted Ornaments.

“The even went beyond our expectations, showcasing the incredible talent and dedication of local businesswomen, Kevin Morrison, YMCA Membership Director Kevin Morrison said. “We’re thrilled to have provided a platform for these entrepreneurs and grateful to the community for their enthusiastic support.”

“In the spirit of giving back, all proceeds collected during this event will go towards supporting an adopted family for Christmas, reflecting the community’s commitment to spreading joy and goodwill,” he added.

Looking ahead, the YMCA expressed excitement about hosting a similar event next year, exploring new opportunities to spotlight local talents. The success of Ladies Day Out reflects the strength of community bonds and the vibrant entrepreneurial spirit in Van Wert.

For more information about upcoming events and programs at the YMCA, contact Morrison at 419.238.0443.

The YMCA in Van Wert County is dedicated to nurturing the potential of every individual, promoting healthy living, and fostering social responsibility. With a range of programs and events, the YMCA is a cornerstone of community engagement, promoting holistic well-being.