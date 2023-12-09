Person dies in Cecil mobile home fire

VW independent staff

CECIL — A mobile home fire in northern Paulding County claimed one person Friday night.

According to a press release from the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, the Cecil Fire Department was dispatched to the 200 block of N. Stafford St. at 9:18 p.m. Friday. Firefighters arrived at the scene and found the structure was fully engulfed in flames.

Witnesses said a resident was believed to be inside the mobile home and once the scene was safe, firefighters found a deceased person inside the home.

The Paulding County Coroner and the State Fire Marshal’s Office were called to the scene to assist with the investigation. More information will be released once the victim is identified and proper notification is made.