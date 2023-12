Rams top Lancers…

Lincolnview’s Cal Evans (above) soars for a basket during Friday’s game against Upper Scioto Valley, while Kreston Tow (below) goes in for two points against the Rams. Evans finished with 21 points and Tow had 11 points, but the Lancers lost to USV 64-55. Lincolnview (0-2) will travel to Continental tonight. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent