VWMS hosting Xmas choir concert

Submitted information

The Van Wert Middle School Vocal Music Department is inviting the community to attend their Christmas choir concert on Monday, December 11, at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center auditorium.

The seventh and eighth grade choirs, sixth grade voice class, and SA and TB ensembles will be performing. The concert will begin at 7 p.m. and students will perform songs such as “The First Noel,” “Frosty and the Hand Jive,” and “Madrigal of the Bells.”

The concert is free and open to the public. Van Wert Middle School Choirs are under the direction of Miss Melissa Bloomfield and accompanied by Mrs. Marilyn Alessandrini.