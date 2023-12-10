Jenoveva Contreras (Cha Cha) Garcia

Jenoveva Contreras (Cha Cha) Garcia passed away early Friday morning December 8, 2023, at OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital.

She was born August 17, 1962, in Ulvalde, Texas, a daughter of Jesus Contreras and Rita G. Sanchez.

Survivors include a daughter, Neomi (Josh) Jones of Van Wert, and a son, Lorenzo (Kayla) Frye of Van Wert; grandchildren, Gabe (Taylor Lamb) Jones, Anessah Jones, Dante Jones, Gabriel Jones, Nevaeh Frye, Keilee West, Zaine Frye, Ameirah Schleeter, Diego Frye, Talon Frye, and Evie Frye; great-Grandchildren, Hayes, Cohen, Aria, and Oliver Jones; four brothers, Jesse, Robert, and John Contreras and Jose Sanchez, and many nieces and nephews.

Cha Cha was preceded in death by her mother, Rita, a sister, Rosario Contreras and two aunts, Maria Garcia and Connie Sanchez.

Her life work was being a homemaker, especially cooking for her family and doing things for her extended family. She was a member of Grace Bible Church and participated in the Bible Study group of the church. She loved doing things with her family and all of her grandchildren. She dearly loved to play bingo.

Those wishing to pay their respects may do from 1-3 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Monday, December 11, at Brickner Funeral Home, Van Wert. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 12, at the funeral home with Rev. Lance Hostetler officiating.

Preferred memorials: the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be left at www.bricknerfuneralhome.com or emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@yahoo.com.