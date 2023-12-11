Cougar bowlers sweep Defiance

VW independent sports

Van Wert enjoyed a sweep of Defiance in WBL bowling action at Olympic Lanes on Saturday, with the boys posting a 2,633-1,670 victory and the girls’ team winning 2,005-1,885.

Christian Thatcher eyes the pins during Saturday’s match vs. Defiance. Photo submitted

Top scores of the day came from Hayden Davis (222), Logan Sutton (206), Christian German (201), and Tristan Blackmore (193). High two-game totals for the match came from Davis (395), Sutton (391), Blackmore (384)384, and Christian German (364). Nevin Pierce, Christian Thatcher, and Blake Sutton also contributed to the win.

“The guys did really well executing their shots and shooting great team scores in the first and second games,” head coach Seth Blackmore said. “I would like to see us dial in our spares and improve our baker scores but I am super proud of these guys and the hard work they have been putting in on the lanes.”

On the girls’ side, top scores came from Reagan Horine (191), Makayla Wannemacher (167), and Lindsey Say (152). High two game totals for Van Wert were from Horine (339), Lindsey Say (299), and Wannemacher (295). Chloe Dettrow, Jayda Vibbert, Jazmyn Calderon, Jasmin Walser, and Hannah Kennedy all contributed to the win.

“We started to see some inconsistencies from lane to lane and struggled in the second game and into the bakers,” coach Brock Blackmore noted. “I am really proud of how the girls remained resilient and battled back after Defiance closed the gap in bakers and came very close to taking the lead. The girls rolled the ball well today and I am happy with their performance.”

The Cougars will face Celina at Plaza Lanes on Tuesday.