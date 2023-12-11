Lancer boys, Lady Knights post wins

VW independent sports

Boys basketball

Lincolnview 58 Continental 41 (boys)

CONTINENTAL — Cal Evans scored 17 points, Holden Price added 14 points and the Lancers earned their first victory of the season, 58-41 at Continental on Saturday.

Bennett Kill contributed eight points and four rebounds in the win, while Chayse Overholt added three points. As a team, Lincolnview was 20-of-56 shooting, including 20-of-32 from two-point range, with 24 rebounds.

“I was pleased with our effort tonight,” Lincolnview head coach Brett Hammons said. “It’s always good to get a win. I thought that we battled on both ends of the floor. We are a team that likes to get up and press and I felt we were able to wear them down as the game went on. We were able to make some plays in the second half that helped extend our lead.”

Continental (0-4) was 16-of-36 from the floor with 18 rebounds and 23 turnovers. Monty Rayle led the Pirates with 17 points and Jonathan Etter added 14.

Lincolnview (1-2) will travel to Leipsic for the NWC opener on Friday.

Crestview 71 Delphos St. John’s 30 (girls)

DELPHOS — Myia Etzler and Cali Gregory each scored 19 points and Crestview rolled by Delphos St. John’s 71-30 on Saturday.

The Lady Knights (6-0) led 19-9 after the first quarter, with Kennedy Crider scoring six of her eight points in the opening period. Etzler went to work in the second quarter and scored 11 of her team’s 23 points and helping Crestview to a 42-17 halftime lead. Gregory scored 12 points in the third quarter, including a pair of triples, and Crestview carried a 65-23 lead into the final period.

Emma Will led Delphos St. John’s (0-5) with seven points.

Both teams will return to action on the road on Thursday. The Lady Knights will play at Spencerville and Delphos St. John’s will face New Knoxville.