Momentum swing keys Knight victory

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

CONVOY — A pair of key baskets, one to end the third quarter and another early in the fourth quarter, allowed Crestview to pull away from stubborn Parkway 54-45 at Ray Etzler Gymnasium on Saturday.

It was the fourth win in as many tries for the Knights (4-0), while the Panthers dropped to 2-2.

With the game tied 30-30, Kellin Putnam dropped in a trey at the third quarter buzzer then early in the fourth period, Wren Sheets hammered home a crowd-pleasing one-handed dunk to help open a 37-30 lead.

Wren Sheets (33) powers to the basket while Trent Rollins (32) tries to block the shot. Photo courtesy of Wyatt Richardson

“Kellin’s three to end the third quarter was a big momentum builder for us,” Crestview head coach Doug Etzler said. “We got the ball to start the fourth quarter and scored on our first possession, then got a turnover for Wren’s dunk to put us up by seven and build a little cushion again.”

“The three at the end of the third quarter was big,” Parkway head coach Doug Hughes said. “In the end Creatview hit some difficult shots. I thought our defense was solid in the fourth however they had guys hit some tough shots that propelled them to the victory.”

Sheets finished the game with 12 points, including seven in the fourth quarter. Jaret Harting added 11 points and Connor Sheets finished with nine, with six coming in the first quarter.

The Knights led 18-9 after the opening period, with Hayden Perrott and Braxton Leeth coming in off the bench to each whistle in a three-pointer. All of Parkway’s first quarter points came on treys – one each by Brayden Bruns, Trent Rollins and Ethan Pond. After Parkway trailed by as many as 13, Pond hit three more triples in the second quarter to help trim the gap to 25-20 at halftime. The 6-2 sophomore went on to lead all scorers with 17 points and as a team, Parkway went 8-of-16 from three point range.

“I thought we did a good just of getting back in the game after a slow start,” Hughes said. “We got down 22-9 to start. Ethan Pond played well for us and hit some big shots to help bring us back from a slow start.”

“Credit Parkway for hitting some big shots late in the second quarter and throughout the third quarter,” Etzler said. “Our biggest challenge tonight was being able to contest Parkway’s three point shooters. We have to do a better job of being there on the catch and making them put it on the floor.”

“We played really well in spurts again tonight,” the coach added.

Along with Putman’s buzzer-beater to end the third, Jaret Harting also hit a trey and went on to finish with 11 points. Trevor Stearns had a pair of third quarter baskets and finished with nine points.

“Overall it was a really big weekend for us,” Etzler said. “To go on the road last (Friday) night and get a win against a good Shawnee team then to come back home tonight and get a good win over a very good Parkway team was big for us heading into our first conference game on Friday. Hopefully we can have another good week of practice and be ready to go on Friday night.”

The Knights will host Spencerville in the NWC opener on Friday, then will entertain non-conference rival Wayne Trace on Saturday. The Panthers will open MAC play at Fort Recover on Friday, then will return home to face Adams Central (IN) on Saturday.

Box score

Crestview 18 7 8 21 – 54

Parkway 9 11 10 15 – 45

Crestview: Hayden Perrott 1-3-6; Kellin Putman 3-0-7; Braxton Leeth 2-0-5; Tommy Heffner 2-0-4; Jaret Harting 4-2-11; Wren Sheets 5-2-12; Connor Sheets 3-3-9

Parkway: Trevor Stearns 4-1-9; Brayden Bruns 1-2-5; Devon Crouch 1-0-2; Wyatt Carpenter 1-0-2; Caiden Berry 0-2-2; Trent Rollins 3-0-8; Ethan Pond 6-0-17

JV: Crestview 29-22