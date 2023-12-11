Wrestling: VW wins team title in Sidney

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

SIDNEY — Bolstered by four individual champions, Van Wert easily won the team title at the Jim McCracken Invitational at Sidney High School on Saturday.

Owens Bates, Xavier Leal, Briggs Wallace and Gavin Zartman were the individual champions. Bates won the 106 pound title by pinning Jack Suter in 2:38 in the finals. Leal captured the 126 pound title with a finals pin (4:56) over Kael Dodson of Shawnee, while Wallace defeated Bradley Bush of Greenville 5-1 in the finals of the 144 pound weight class. Zartman pinned Eric Coleman of Dayton Stivers in 2:22 in the finals of the 190 pound weight class. In addition, the Cougars had three runner-up finishers – Renson Spear (132), Morgein Bigham (215) and Breece Bollenbacher (285).

Van Wert captured the team title at the 2023 Jim McCracken Wrestling Invitational. VWHS photo

“The team wrestled really well, especially with it being the first time competing this season for a lot of them,” head coach Ben Collins said. “They did a good job of continuing to wrestled throughout matches and always looking to score the next point. Our upperclassmen have been doing a good job of leading our young guys in practice and it showed this weekend.”

Van Wert finished with 303.5 team points, while runner-up Shawnee had 195 points. Greenville placed third at the nine-team invitational (171), followed by Sidney (170), Versailles (125.5), Northeastern (80), Stivers (43), Meadowdale (25) and Sidney Lehman Catholic (0). Full individual and team results can be found here.

The Cougars will travel to Celina for a WBL dual match on Thursday.