Council may decide on recreational pot dispensaries

Law Director John Hatcher will research the legality of local recreational marijuana dispensaries. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Will recreational marijuana dispensaries be legal in Van Wert? That’s a question to be answered sometime in 2024.

During Monday night’s meeting of Van Wert City Council, Mayor Ken Markward noted medical marijuana dispensaries were deemed off-limits in the city limits several years ago, after Ohio voters approved the use of medical marijuana in the Buckeye State.

While it failed locally, the majority of voters statewide approved the legalization of recreational marijuana last month, and Markward said it’s time to determine if recreational marijuana dispensaries will be allowed in Van Wert. If the next council eventually decides to ban such establishments, they’ll have to pass an ordinance to that effect.

Markward told council he asked Law Director John Hatcher to look into the matter.

“Anything that is not medical marijuana wouldn’t fall under (ordinance) 150.95 at least the way you read it so that will have to be reviewed,” Hatcher said. “One thing that I’m looking for in the legislation that’s going through the Statehouse is what kind of prohibitions local government can put in on placements and whether or not we can. I would assume since we could for medical that we can for recreational but that’s an assumption.”

Hatcher also noted that once the issue, known as Issue 2 passed, state officials gave themselves nine months to set up rules before recreational marijuana dispensaries could open.

“I’m not expecting to have an answer for you at the next meeting or even shortly after…there’s a lot of political issues that they’re working through, (including) the number of licenses and what to do with the revenue generated,” Hatcher said. “I don’t expect those questions to be answered quickly but I will keep my eye on it.”

Council members did not discuss their feelings on the subject one way or the other.

At least one Ohio city, the Cleveland suburb of North Olmsted, has already voted to ban recreational cannabis facilities from operating within the city limits.

In other business, Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming reminded water customers that with the switch to monthly billing with the new meters, water bills must be paid on time.

“We’ve had a stay on shut-off but that’s going to stop with your February bill if you’re delinquent,” Fleming said. “You’ll be on a shut-off list and we’ve got some people that haven’t paid for some time now because of this so they have to get current.”

Several people were re-appointed to various boards during Monday night’s meeting. Markward re-appointed Jim Sowers to the city planning commission and Rick Turner to the community reinvestment board, while councl members agreed to re-appoint Julia McGrath to the board of tax review, Mark Bagley to the community reinvestment board and Fred Fisher to the design review board.

Council members heard the second reading of an ordinance to approve the city’s 2024 budget, along with the second reading of an ordinance regarding fences and planting screens.

Just four of the seven voting members of council were in attendance at the meeting. First Ward Councilman Jeff Agler, Third Ward Councilwoman Julie Moore and At-Large Councilwoman Judy Bowers were excused to attend a school Christmas concert. Their absence meant some financial ordinances, including bonuses for water department employees, slated to be passed on emergency had their first reading and will be re-visited during a special council meeting scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday, December 18, in Council Chambers.

The next regular meeting of Van Wert City Council will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 27, in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St. The meeting will be the final one for Council President Jerry Mazur, Second Ward Councilman David Stinnett and Fourth Ward Councilman Andrew Davis, along with City Auditor Martha Balyeat.