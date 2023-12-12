Eyanson chosen for EL training program

The YWCA of Van Wert County has announced that one of their board members, Delaney Eyanson, has been chosen to participate in YWCA USA’s Emerging Leaders (EL) training program.

Delaney Eyanson

This six-month training program series is designed for women aged 18-30 who are passionate about fostering social change and eliminating racial disparities. Emerging Leaders focuses on cultivating leadership skills and promoting intergenerational leadership within the YWCA network.

Delaney Eyanson’s selection is a testament to her commitment and the potential she holds as a future leader.

“We are so excited for Delaney to have this opportunity at the YWCA National level,” stated Kimberly Laudick, President/CEO of the YWCA of Van Wert County. “Being chosen for EL is an honor and we can’t wait to see the positive impact that she will bring to our YWCA Board and community as a result of this experience.”

For more information about the YWCA of Van Wert County and its involvement with the Emerging Leaders program, please contact Kimberly Laudick at klaudick@ywcavanwertcounty.org.

The YWCA of Van Wert County is partially funded by the United Way of Van Wert County.