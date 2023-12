Power outage planned for Leeson Ave.

Van Wert independent staff

Residents of Leeson Avenue in Van Wert will be without power for some of Wednesday morning.

Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming said the planned outage is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. while crews swap new poles and wires. He also said residents have been notified but he added the exact length of the outage is unknown. He did say it should be just a short time.