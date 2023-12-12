Random Thoughts: hoops, football

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The latest installment of Random Thoughts centers around a new hoops rule, a tough start, something not making sense, an offside call, Joe Flacco and a crazy contract.

New rule

I’ll check with local coaches in the near future, but it seems to me like the new fouls/free throws rule in high school basketball has barely been noticeable to me.

If you’re not familiar with it, two bonus shots, free throws, are shot starting with the fifth team foul. There are no more 1-and-1 bonus shots. After each quarter, the number of team fouls is reset to zero. Again, I’ve barely noticed it so far, but the season is young.

Cougar hoops

A young Van Wert boys basketball team has started the season 0-4. However, it’s fair to note that the Cougars have faced four teams with a combined record of 12-2.

This weekend, Van Wert will face a Celina team that is playing its first game after an extended playoff football run and a Kalida team that is 0-3 and playing Pandora-Gilboa tonight. One of Kalida’s losses was a 60-54 overtime loss to Delphos St. John’s.

No sense

Multiple sources say Kyle McCord is visiting Nebraska this week.

Again, none of this makes sense. He’s not going to find himself in a better situation than he was at Ohio State in terms of supporting cast, coaching, etc.

I do wish him the best of luck and I realize fans were tough on him but this move, whatever it is, could be one he regrets.

Offside

The Kansas City Chiefs are still upset over an offensive offside call from Sunday’s game against Buffalo. It’s a rare call but it was the correct one. If you’ve seen the video, you know what I mean – Kadarius Toney was lined up well offside to the point you couldn’t see the ball.

Aren’t these guys pros? They’re blaming the officials but it was their own fault. Don’t get me wrong, I’m not standing up for NFL officials but in this case, they were right.

Joe Flacco

To Browns fans, it’s obvious that Joe Flacco is better than Dorian Thompson-Robinson or PJ Walker, who was waived several days ago.

But I’m wondering – why didn’t anyone else sign him? Due to injuries or poor play, there are a number of teams that need a good veteran quarterback. It seems odd he didn’t latch on somewhere else prior to inking with Cleveland.

Crazy

I know it’s a sign of the times but all I’m going to say is signing any athlete to a $700 million contract is crazy.

