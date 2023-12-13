Elks Christmas party…

Van Wert Lodge No. 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks held their annual Christmas party for the children and grandchildren of Elk members on Saturday, December 9. The kids were kept well entertained and lunch was provided to all in attendance and the kids were able to enjoy homemade cookies, courtesy of some very special lodge elves. Santa arrived after lunch and was able to visit with the children and take their special requests for gifts. Photo submitted