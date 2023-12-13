Stevens to Wilmington…

Lincolnview softball player Addysen Stevens recently signed a letter of intent to play softball at Wilmington College, an NCAA Division III school. Stevens is a three year varsity letter winner, starting in the outfield for the Lancers since her freshman season. She has helped lead her team to two regional appearances, one state runner-up finish and two NWC championships. Stevens was named All-NWC 2nd Team and All-NW District 2nd Team her junior and sophomore seasons and was honorable mention NWC her freshman year. She is pictured with her parents Jeremy and Angel and coach Eric Schwab. Photo submitted