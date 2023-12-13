Wreath laying ceremony

The Middle Creek Church in Grover Hill is holding their third annual wreath ceremony at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 16, at Middle Creek Cemetery. There will be a short program at Middle Creek Church then the ceremony will move outside as we take time to honor veterans with the laying of the wreaths. The wreaths were purchased through the Wreaths Across America program and sponsored by the Middle Creek Church families. The program includes a guest speaker and poems being read by the Middle Creek youth followed by the laying of the wreaths. After the 300 wreaths are laid at the cemetery there will be a time of fellowship and light refreshments in the fellowship hall. All are welcome and encouraged to attend and pay tribute to veterans during the holiday season. Photo submitted