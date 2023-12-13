YWCA offering self-defense class

Submitted information

The YWCA of Van Wert County will be offering a free, one-night self-defense class for high school seniors and college women from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, December 20, at the YWCA. The class is designed to teach women what they should do when faced with unavoidable, unsafe circumstances. Class participants will gain confidence, knowledge, and the skills to protect themselves in this hands-on program. No experience is necessary.

“This class is a great opportunity for young women in our community to learn how to react and protect themselves in potentially violent situations,” said Jamie Evans, Director of Survivor Services for the YWCA of Van Wert County. “One in four college women is sexually assaulted and knowing self-defense techniques could help women avoid being a victim of violent crime or even save their life.”

High school seniors or women currently attending college are eligible to attend and comfortable clothing and shoes are recommended attire for the class.

Interested participants may register online at the YWCA website events page, www.ywcavanwert.org or by contacting Evans at jevans@ywcavanwert.org.

Community members are encouraged to follow the YWCA of Van Wert County’s social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram) for further information on survivor services programs, youth programs and special events including future self-defense classes. Information can also be found on their website.

The YWCA of Van Wert County is an agency of the United Way of Van Wert County.