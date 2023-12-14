Crestview wrestlers win season opener

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

CONVOY — It was a clean sweep for Crestview in the season opener, as the Knights defeated Parkway 45-33 and Delphos Jefferson 60-6 in a tri-match on Tuesday night.

Crestview 45 Parkway 33

126 pounder Gavin Grubb won by pin and via forfeit. Photo courtesy of Wyatt Richardson

144: Braedan Conn (P) pinned Hayden Tobias (CV)

150: Levi Grace (CV) pinned Damen Slone (P)

157: Logan Green (P) 6-4 decision over Zayden Martin (CK)

165: Ayden Martin (CV) 6-4 decision over Landon Younker (P)

175: Jaden Green (P) pinned Kane Roberts (CV)

190: Aiden Helt (CV) wins by forfeit

215: Derrick Wagner (P) pinned Aiden Adams (CV)

285: Evan Walls (CV) pinned Derrick Wagner (P)

106: Kelsie Arnold (P) wins by forfeit

113: LJ Tewksbury (P) wins by forfeit

120: Bobby Tyas (CV) pinned Abbi Tayler (P)

126: Gavin Grubb (CV) pinned Rhen Carpenter (P)

132: Ethan Lugabihl (CV) pinned Ayden Hoalan (P)

138: Jackson Marks (CV) pinned Maddox Houts (P)

According to Crestview head coach Jake Sawmiller, the biggest match of the night came at 165 pounds between Martin and Younker. Younker opened up the scoring with a beautiful re-attack low single to take a 2-0 edge before Martin reversed him to tie the match at 2-2 to close out the first period. They then wrestled the next two minutes scoreless to take the bout into the third period tied 2-2. Younker escaped to take a late lead 3-2 until Martin scored a last second takedown to win the 165 pound bout by a score of 4-3.

“This is going to be a great battle to watch play out week after week and into the postseason between these two,” Sawmiller said. “Both are great wrestlers and they each really laid out their heart on the mat tonight and that was fun to watch.”

Crestview 60 Delphos Jefferson 6

106: Double forfeit

113: Double forfeit

120: Bobby Tyas (CV) wins by forfeit

126: Gavin Grubb (CV) wins by forfeit

132: Ethan Lugabihl (CV) pinned Hogan Miller (DJ)

138: Jackson Marks (CV) wins by forfeit

144: Hayden Tobias (CV) wins by forfeit

150: Levi Grace (CV) wins by forfeit

157: Leyton Parent (DJ) pinned Kyler Anderson (CV)

165: Ayden Martin (CV) pinned Feli Case (DJ)

175: Kane Roberts (CV) pined Brock Schmitt (DJ)

190: Aiden Helt wins by forfeit

215: Aiden Adams wins by forfeit

285: Evan Walls wins by forfeit

“There are definitely some things we need to improve on, however, there were some amazing things that we can use as momentum as well,” Sawmiller added. “Ayden Martin pulling off the last second takedown and energizing the home crowd early in the evening was key. That helped set the stage for the rest of the team. We saw two huge wins out of first time varsity wrestlers in Lugabihl and Marks. They were tossup matches going in and both kids performed tremendously. We couldn’t be happier about having them back in our lineup.”

“I also want to give a huge shout out to Kane Roberts and Kyler Anderson. Kane and Kyler just recently joined the team and Kane walked out with his first Varsity win tonight pinning his Jefferson opponent. Kyler, joined the team just a week ago and really impressed us with his efforts tonight. There is nothing but a bright future in that kid’s path moving forward and we’re excited to keep working with him.”

The Knights will compete at the Lancer Invitational at Lincolnview High School on Saturday.