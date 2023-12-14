Delphos man arraigned on sex charges

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A Delphos man facing 10 felony sex-related charges was one of seven people arraigned by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court Judge Martin Burchfield this week.

Tyler Foust, 26, of Delphos, entered a not guilty plea to two counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, fourth degree felonies; two counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, fourth degree felonies; two counts of illegal use of minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, fifth degree felonies; two counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, second degree felonies, and two counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, second degree felonies. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. January 3.

Emmett Waltz, III, 36, of Van Wert, entered a plea of not guilty to strangulation and domestic violence, both third degree felonies. Judge Burchfield set bond at $100,000 cash or commercial surety with electronically monitored house arrest if released. He is to have no contact with victim. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. January 3.

Lauren Scheidt, 32, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to four counts of theft of drugs, all fourth degree felonies. She was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. January 3.

Cory Winhoven, 36, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial hearing was set for 10 a.m. January 3.

Scott Bowman, 21, of Convoy, pleaded not guilty to obstructing official business, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, and possession of cocaine, all fifth degree felonies, and OVI, a first degree misdemeanor. He released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. January 17.

Gavin McMichael, 19, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to attempted trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a fifth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond with a no-contact order. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. January 3.

Jack Buckner, 48, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third degree felony. Judge Burchfield set bond at $150,000 cash or surety and scheduled a pre-trial conference for 8:30 a.m. Monday, December 18.

One sentencing hearing was held and two people changed their pleas this week.

Jason Mitchell, 49, of Van Wert, was sentenced to up to six months at the WORTH Center, three years of community control, 52 hours of community service and 30 days in jail at a later date for theft, possession of heroin, and possession of a fentanyl related compound, all fifth degree felonies. In addition, he was ordered to pay restitution to Ace Hardware, possess no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, undergo random screens, substance abuse assessment and treatment, and pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.

Brian Cutlip, 40, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to two counts of theft, both fifth degree felonies. He requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.

Frank Ross, 55, of Middle Point, changed his plea to guilty of violating a protection order, a fifth degree felony. He was sentenced to 153 days jail and was given credit for 90 days already served. He was also ordered to pay court costs.