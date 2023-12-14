ODA releases 2024 county fair schedule

VW independent staff/submitted information

REYNOLDSBURG — The Ohio Department of Agriculture has released the official dates for the 2024 fair season, which includes Ohio’s 94 county and independent fairs and the Ohio State Fair.

The Paulding County Fair will kick off the 2024 fair season June 8-15, and the season will wrap up on October 12 with the Fairfield County Fair. In between, the Putnam County Fair will run from June 24-29, followed by the Auglaize County Fair (July 28-August 3), the Mercer County Fair (August 6-14), the Allen County Fair (August 16-24) and the Van Wert County Fair (August 27-September 2). For a complete schedule, click here.

In addition to setting and approving the dates for the independent and county fairs, ODA is responsible for helping to assure the safety of fair amusement rides, monitoring livestock shows to help assure honest competition and coordinating animal health efforts with local veterinarians.