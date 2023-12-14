Prep roundup: girls hoops, bowling

VW independent sports

Girls basketball

Lincolnview 46 Elida 41

ELIDA — Keira Breese scored eight of her game high 15 points in the fourth quarter and Lincolnview defeated Elida 46-41 on Tuesday. Breese knocked down a pair of treys and a two point bucket in the final period.

Ashlyn Price and Emerson Walker each added nine points for the Lady Lancers, while Addysen Stevens scored seven points. Lincolnview led 17-10 after the first quarter, 32-26 at halftime and 35-30 after three quarters.

Lincolnview will host Leipsic tonight.

Bowling

Celina bowlers sweep Van Wert

Boys

CELINA — The Cougars lost to the Celina Bulldogs 2,549-2,449 on Tuesday. Top scores of the day came from Hayden Logan Sutton (229), Hayden Davis (201), Christian Thatcher (198), and Nevin Pierce and Christian German with (173 each). High two-game totals for the match were Hayden Davis (343), German (333) and Pierce (325).

“Tough shot tonight against a good Celina team,’ head coach Seth Blackmore said. “The guys were hitting the pocket and carrying was a struggle. Spare shooting was off tonight and is something we will be working on before our match on Saturday against St. Marys.”

Girls

Celina topped the Lady Cougars 2,373-1,902. Top scores for the day came from Reagan Horine (188), Lindsey Say (156) and Jayda Vibbert (125). High two-game totals for Van Wert were Horine (339), Say (309), and Makayla Wannemacher (295).

Van Wert will host St. Marys Memorial at 10 a.m. Saturday at Olympic Lanes.