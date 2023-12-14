VWPD officers, employees lauded during annual dinner

Chief Doug Weigle (left) presented Dispatcher Rick Spoor (right) with four awards. Bob Barnes photo

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert Police department held its annual Appreciation/Christmas Dinner for its employees on Tuesday. Several certificates for awards were presented by Chief Doug Weigle.

Sgt. Scott Cowling, Sgt Brock Blackmore and Officer Elijah Wortman each received a 5-year service certificate.

The following awards were voted on by the department’s employees:

Team Player of the Year was a tie and was awarded to Officer Elijah Wortman and C&I Manager April Scott.

Officer Leadership award went to Sgt. Kurt Conn.

Dispatcher Rick Spoor earned four awards: Dispatcher Leadership, Dispatcher Character, Dispatcher Mentorship and Dispatcher of the Year certificates.

Officer of the Year was tie and awarded to Sgt. Kurt Conn and Officer Elijah Wortman.

Officer Mentorship certificate went to Officer Joe Motycka.

Officer Character Award certificate went to Sgt. Brock Blackmore.

“I would like to thank all of the employees of the Van Wert City Police department for all the extra work performed this year, while our department has been short-staffed,” Chief Weigle said. “I can assure the citizens of Van Wert our police department is full of professional and caring individuals.”