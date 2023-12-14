Wassenberg fun…

The Tuesday morning watercolor techniques class at the Wassenberg Art Center recently had a holiday crafting day with Ann Puthoff showing the group how to make Christmas ornaments with acrylic paint (a water media) on wood blanks, bark, and pieces of driftwood. All materials were provided, and the class enjoyed making holiday-themed art. Above, ornaments and gifts made by Ann Puthoff help give the group ideas on how to make ornaments with paint and wood pieces. Below, the instructor and some of the class look serious as they select paint and wood pieces for their projects, but laughter followed as the class created some very fine Christmas ornaments. From the left, Puthoff, Beve Thobe, Suzy Stripe, and Elgarda McGee. Photos submitted