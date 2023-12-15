Crestview drops NWC opener 52-49

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

CONVOY — Late free throws were the difference as Spencerville stunned previously undefeated Crestview 52-49 in the NWC opener for both teams on Friday.

Two foul shots by Carter Orr, then a pair by Evan Osting with 15 seconds left sealed the win by the Bearcats (2-2, 1-0 NWC). As a team, Spencerville connected on 7-of-8 free throws in the fourth quarter and 17-of-22 in the game. The Knights also enjoyed success from the foul line by going 11-of-12, all in the second half.

Hayden Perrott (0) scored nine points agianst Spencerville. Photo courtesy of Wyatt Richardson

“Give credit to Spencerville tonight,” Crestview head coach Doug Etzler said. “They spread the floor and their guards were relentless at attacking the basket and our guards couldn’t stay in front of them without fouling. They were the tougher and more physical team tonight.”

For the most part, it was nip-and-tuck game from start to finish.

Spencerville led 13-9 after the first quarter and 25-20 at halftime, with Crestview’s Kellin Putman accounting for seven points in the second quarter. Crestview turned the tables and led 37-34 entering the fourth quarter. Wren Sheets and Hayden Perrott combined for nine of Crestview’s 17 third quarter points. Sheets went on to finish with 17 points and 12 rebounds, while Perrott tallied nine points.

Carter Sensabaugh led the Bearcats with 15 points, including seven in the fourth quarter. Owen Sensabaugh finished with 11 points, while Osting and Carter Sudhoff each scored nine points.

Crestview was 18-of-43 shooting, compared to 17-of-41 by Spencerville. The Knights had a 26-21 rebounding advantage and had 12 turnovers, compared to nine by the visitors.

Spencerville will play at Ottoville tonight while Crestview will host Wayne Trace (5 p.m. JV start).

“It doesn’t get any easier with undefeated Wayne Trace coming to our place,” Etzler said. “Obviously they have two great players in (Brooks) Laukhuf and (Kyle) Stoller. Both are 1,000 point scorers and they do a great job of getting them the ball. We will need to be much better defensively if we want to give ourselves a shot at staying with them.”

Box score

Spencerville 13 12 9 18 – 52

Crestview 9 11 17 12 – 49

Spencerville: Will Sensabaugh 5-3-15; Evan Osting 1-7-9; Owen Sensabaugh 4-3-11; Carter Sudhoff 4-1-9; Carder Orr 4-3-7; Michael Woods 1-0-2

Crestview: 2-4-9; Kellin Putman 4-0-9; Braxton Leeth 1-0-2; Jaret Harting 2-2-6; Wren Sheets 6-5-17; Connor Sheets 3-0-6

JV: Crestview 51-13