Crime Stoppers seeking info on theft

VW independent staff/submitted information

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information if it will help the Van Wert City Police Department solve this investigation.

At 7 a.m. Thursday, December 14, this unidentified male was involved in the theft of merchandise from the Van Wert Walmart store.

The Van Wert Police Department would like to speak to the male in the picture. If you know him, contact Crime Stoppers of Van Wert County at 419.238.STOP (7867). You will not have to give your name or reveal your identity.

If your information helps to solve this case, Crime Stoppers will pay you a cash reward of up to $1000.

Crime Stoppers also pays cash rewards for information about other felony crimes or wanted fugitives not reported on the Crime of the Week.

Remember, Crime doesn’t pay, but Crime Stoppers does.