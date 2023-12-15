Friday night basketball scoreboard
VW independent sports
Here are final scores of area boys high school basketball games played on Friday, December 15.
MAC
Coldwater 55 St. Henry 50 (OT)
Delphos St. John’s 70 New Knoxville 33
Parkway 33 Fort Recovery 30
Versailles 48 New Bremen 36
NWC
Bluffton 76 Delphos Jefferson 58
Columbus Grove 53 Ada 31
Leipsic 82 Lincolnview 61
Spencerville 52 Crestview 49
PCL
Ottoville 70 Fort Jennings 58
WBL
Celina 65 Van Wert 61
Elida 59 Kenton 49
Ottawa-Glandorf 57 Wapakoneta 21
Shawnee 70 Bath 46
St. Marys Memorial 62 Defiance 43
Non-conference
Archbold 73 Ayersville 38
Fairview 46 Continental 40
Holgate 42 Kalida 26
Lima Sr. 92 Toledo Woodward 38
Paulding 61 North Central 41
Perry 44 Temple Christian 36
Wauseon 60 Edgerton 32
Wayne Trace 61 Liberty Center 40
POSTED: 12/15/23 at 11:32 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports