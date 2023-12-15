Friday night basketball scoreboard

VW independent sports

Here are final scores of area boys high school basketball games played on Friday, December 15.

MAC

Coldwater 55 St. Henry 50 (OT)

Delphos St. John’s 70 New Knoxville 33

Parkway 33 Fort Recovery 30

Versailles 48 New Bremen 36

NWC

Bluffton 76 Delphos Jefferson 58

Columbus Grove 53 Ada 31

Leipsic 82 Lincolnview 61

Spencerville 52 Crestview 49

PCL

Ottoville 70 Fort Jennings 58

WBL

Celina 65 Van Wert 61

Elida 59 Kenton 49

Ottawa-Glandorf 57 Wapakoneta 21

Shawnee 70 Bath 46

St. Marys Memorial 62 Defiance 43

Non-conference

Archbold 73 Ayersville 38

Fairview 46 Continental 40

Holgate 42 Kalida 26

Lima Sr. 92 Toledo Woodward 38

Paulding 61 North Central 41

Perry 44 Temple Christian 36

Wauseon 60 Edgerton 32

Wayne Trace 61 Liberty Center 40