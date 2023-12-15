The Van Wert County Courthouse

Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023

Friday night basketball scoreboard

VW independent sports

Here are final scores of area boys high school basketball games played on Friday, December 15.

MAC

Coldwater 55 St. Henry 50 (OT)
Delphos St. John’s 70 New Knoxville 33
Parkway 33 Fort Recovery 30
Versailles 48 New Bremen 36

NWC

Bluffton 76 Delphos Jefferson 58
Columbus Grove 53 Ada 31
Leipsic 82 Lincolnview 61
Spencerville 52 Crestview 49

PCL

Ottoville 70 Fort Jennings 58

WBL

Celina 65 Van Wert 61
Elida 59 Kenton 49
Ottawa-Glandorf 57 Wapakoneta 21
Shawnee 70 Bath 46
St. Marys Memorial 62 Defiance 43

Non-conference

Archbold 73 Ayersville 38
Fairview 46 Continental 40
Holgate 42 Kalida 26
Lima Sr. 92 Toledo Woodward 38
Paulding 61 North Central 41
Perry 44 Temple Christian 36
Wauseon 60 Edgerton 32
Wayne Trace 61 Liberty Center 40

