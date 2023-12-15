Klopfenstein announces area grants

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — State Representative Roy Klopfenstein (R-Haviland) has announced funding for three Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) NatureWorks Grants within the district.

Roy Klopfenstein

Every year, ODNR awards NatureWorks Grants to communities around the state to assist with the acquisition, development, and rehabilitation of recreational areas.

Parks in the 82nd House District receiving grants are as follows:

Stadium Park in Delphos: $19,560 for installing lights along walking trails.

Four Seasons Park in Kalida: $20,504 for installing a wheelchair swing.

Hicksville Park: $21,280 for relocating volleyball courts and replacing tennis court fencing.

“Park improvement projects throughout the district will allow everyone to enjoy our public recreational spaces,” Klopfenstein said.

NatureWorks projects are funded through the Ohio Parks and Natural Resources Bond Issue, which was approved by Ohio voters in November 1993.

The 82nd House District, which includes all of Paulding, Putnam and Van Wert counties and the southern portion of Defiance County.