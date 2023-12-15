Leipsic turns fast start into 82-61 win

VW independent staff

LEIPSIC — An early deficit was too much for Lincolnview to overcome as the Lancers fell to Leipsic 82-61 in the NWC opener on Friday.

The Vikings led 24-15 after one quarter, then extended the lead to 44-20 at halftime. Lincolnview enjoyed a 24-18 third quarter scoring advantage but trailed 63-44 entering the final period.

Leipsic (4-0, 1-0 NWC) was led by the 1-2 scoring punch of Jayce Brecht and Ty Lammers. Brecht scored 30 points while Lammers added 28. As a team, the Vikings connected on 31-of-56 two point shots and 4-of-19 trey attempts, while converting 8-of-16 foul shots.

Kreston Tow was Lincolnview’s top scorer with 17 points, while Reide Jackson added nine and Max Hammons eight. The Lancers hit 20-of-35 two point shot attempts but just 3-of-21 triples.

The Lancers had 20 turnovers in the game, compared to 14 by Leipsic.

Lincolnview (1-3, 0-1 NWC) will host Ottoville on Friday.