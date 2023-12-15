Local man publishes new book

VW independent staff/submitted information

Jason Freewalt, a seventh grade social studies teacher and coach at Shawnee Middle School in Lima has released his first book, “The Oracle of Chronos,” which is available exclusively on Amazon in paperback, hardcover, and Kindle eBook formats.

Jason Freewalt

“The Oracle of Chronos” is a captivating tale intertwining history, personal growth, and the complexities of human experience. Set against a backdrop rich in historical context, the story follows Jake, a passionate history teacher, who becomes obsessed with a mysterious timepiece. Jake navigates the nuances of relationships, obsession, addiction, and ancient wisdom on his journey to understand the timepiece and to understand himself.

The narrative weaves through themes of exploration, both personal and historical, delving into the realms of ancient civilizations, myths, and real-world dilemmas. This thought-provoking journey highlights the importance of using the wisdom of the past to navigate the present and the indomitable power of love, making it a must-read for fiction fans, history enthusiasts, and those intrigued by the intersection of personal and historical narratives.

A native of Ohio City, a Van Wert High School alumnus, and a rural Delphos resident (near Middle Point), Freewalt, along with his wife, Erika, and their eight children, are actively involved in their church, schools, and community. Freewalt’s experiences bring a unique warmth and authenticity to his writing. His deep connection to history, coupled with his interests in politics, economics, running, martial arts, and genealogy, enriches his storytelling, making “The Oracle of Chronos” a compelling read.

Freewalt’s book is more than just a novel. It is an invitation to journey through time, where life’s triumphs and tragedies teach lessons about wisdom, obsession, resilience, hope, and love.