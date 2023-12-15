VWHS to host choir concert on Monday

Submitted information

The Van Wert High School Vocal Music Department will present a Christmas concert at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Monday, December 18. The freshman choir, sophomore women’s choir, select choir, and concert choir will take the stage.

The ensembles will perform a mix of Christmas music, including favorites like Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer, Feliz Navidad, and more. Admission is free and open to the public.