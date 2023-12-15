VWHS to host annual robotics competition on Saturday

Van Wert High School Robotics Club members will take part in Saturday’s annual competition, along with more than 20 other teams. Photo submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

More than 20 teams from around the state will gather at Van Wert High School on Saturday, December 16, to compete in the eighth annual Van Wert High School Robotics Competition. This is the first of the six robotics competitions held around Ohio for the 2023-2024 season.

Beginning at 10:45 a.m. competitions will take place in the Van Wert High School gymnasium throughout the day, with the top four ranked teams moving onto the elimination rounds once the round-robin matches are complete. The event is free and open to the public of all ages and runs from approximately 10:45 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Van Wert Robotics program has been the Northwest Ohio FIRST Tech Challenge (FTC) regional qualifier for eight years. This year, Van Wert High School will field two FTC teams – FTC Team 5501 and FTC 14174 with coaches Bob Spath and Noah Carter.

“We are very excited to be hosting robotics teams from around Ohio.” Spath said. “This is the earliest we have ever hosted a robotics competition which has added a layer of stress being so close to the holidays and working to get our own robots competition ready, however, we are looking forward to seeing our members compete. Our mission is to create great problem solvers, critical thinkers, and confident communicators. This takes a lot of hard work, discipline, and trusting each other as the season progresses.”

Saturday’s event and the Van Wert Robotics team would not be possible without generous funding provided by grants and donations from the following businesses and organizations: The Van Wert County Foundation, Alliance Automation, Central Insurance, 1st Federal of Van Wert, Van Wert Federal, Ohio Northern University, Tenneco, Walmart, Citizens National Bank, StateWide Ford, Agrauxine, and Kenn-Feld Group.

Van Wert Robotics Club is a club that meets after school at Van Wert High School during the winter and spring season. More information can be found on the Van Wert Robotics website.