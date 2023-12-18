Knights rally for 2OT win over Raiders

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

CONVOY – After dropping a heartbreaker to Spencerville in the conference opener on Friday, Crestview looked to bounce back on Saturday, but it didn’t look good early in the fourth quarter.

The Knights (5-1) trailed 39-31 with just under six minutes left, but went on a 10-0 run, including a basket and foul shot by Wren Sheets, a layup by Kellin Putman, an offensive rebound and bucket by Sheets and a foul shot by Connor Sheets that gave Crestview a 41-39 lead with two minutes left in regulation. A jumper by Wayne Trace’s Brooks Laukhuf with 1:15 tied the game 41-41 and from there, the two teams went to double overtime, where Crestview pulled out a 52-49 win.

Kellin Putman (3) goes to the hoop against the Raiders. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

“I’m very proud of the gritty performance we had tonight,” Crestview head coach Doug Etzler said. “We fell behind by six or eight a couple of times but stayed with the game plan and made enough plans. We showed a lot of heart and poise to play one possession at a time at both ends to get back in it and force overtime.”

Points were at a premium in the first overtime. Laukhuf connected on a pair of foul shots and Wayne Trace (5-1) led 43-41, but Wren Sheets scored with 10 seconds left to force a second extra session. Conner Sheets hit Crestview’s only basket of the second overtime but the Knights connected on seven free throws to seal the win. Four of Wayne’s second overtime points came from Laukhuf, who finished with 25 points and seven rebounds.

“I felt we got caught up in their style of game rather than up-tempo,” Wayne Trace head coach Jim Linder said. “Their size caused us trouble. We had a chance to seal the deal twice with free throws and power layups and didn’t capitalize…credit to them.”

It appeared it might be a Wayne Trace runaway early on. The Raiders bolted out to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter before ending the period with a 17-14 advantage. Kyle Stoller supplied eight points, while Putman led Crestview with a pair of treys. Laukhuf scored seven points in the second quarter and Wayne Trace took a 28-26 lead into halftime. Both teams scored in single digits in the third quarter and the Raiders led 35-31 entering the final period.

Wren Sheets led Crestview with 16 points while Putman added 10. The Knights finished 17-of-39 from the floor and 14-of-19 from the foul line with 25 rebounds. Stoller had 10 points and Wayne Trace was 18-of-44 shooting and 10-of-16 from the free throw line with 21 rebounds.

The Knights will travel to Fort Jennings on Tuesday then will host Delphos St. John’s on Friday. Wayne Trace will entertain Arlington on Friday, then will play West Noble (IN) at Trine University on Saturday.

“I’m hoping we use this win to build on going into next week’s games,” Etzler said.

Box score

Knights 14 12 5 10 2 9 – 52

Raiders 17 11 7 6 2 6 – 49

Crestview: Hayden Perrott 1-2-5; Kellin Putman 3-2-10; Braxton Leeth 2-1-7; Jaret Harting 2-1-5; Wren Sheets 6-4-16; Connor Sheets 3-3-9

Wayne Trace: Hudson Myers1-1-3; Tanner Laukhuf 2-1-5; Brooks Laukhuf 9-6-25; Carter Clemens 3-0-6; Kyle Stoller 3-2-10

JV: Wayne Trace 45-26