Lead Safe Ohio money awarded locally

VW independent staff

COLUMBUS — Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and Ohio Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik recently announced awards for projects that will help protect Ohioans from the dangers of toxic lead.

The Lead Safe Ohio program will allocate $84 million to support lead mitigation and prevention projects in residential properties, childcare facilities, and congregate care facilities in 72 counties across the state. Van Wert County is one of the recipients and was awarded $445,000 in funds. More information on how the money will be used locally will come in the near future.

Statewide, the funding awards will be used toward projects such as waterline replacement, window and door replacement, siding enclosure, soffit enclosure, porch component repair, and lead cleaning efforts.