Maurice Raymond (Maury) Wistner

Maurice Raymond (Maury) Wistner was called to heaven on Saturday, December 16, 2023, escaping the bonds of a long-term battle with dementia.

He was born May 4, 1945 to Marcile and Gerald Wistner at their home in rural Grover Hill. He graduated from Grover Hill High School with the class of 1963, and was a long-term resident of Grover Hill, before moving to Van Wert, and later Lucedale, Mississippi.

Maury Wistner

He married his high school sweetheart, Cheryl K. Crone, on April 24, 1965, at the Grover Hill Church of Christ. They were married for 58 years and were blessed with two sons, four grandsons, one great-grandson and one great-granddaughter.

He worked at Starr Commonwealth and for over ten years at Oakwood Correctional in Lima, being named an employee of the year. He was a longtime member of Trinity Friends Church, and was active in his community as well. He loved traveling the globe with Cheryl, exploring five continents with his favorite trips including the Christmas Markets of Nuremberg, Germany, Vienna and Prague. He coached his boys in little league baseball for many seasons, and enjoyed a good game of basketball or ping pong whenever the opportunity arose. His quiet strength, integrity, unwavering faith and humor will be greatly missed.

Surviving are his loving spouse, Cheryl; their beloved sons, Robb (Laurene) in Texas and Chad (Darci) in Mississippi; his adored grandsons, Nick (Natalie) in Virginia, Lance in Mississippi, Koby and Keagan in Texas, and great grandson Lucas and baby girl on the way, and his sister Ona (Ray).

Proceeding in death and waiting for him in Heaven are his parents, and brothers Rodney and John, his sister Naomi, and in-laws George and Ruth Crone.

Funeral services will be held at Trinity Friends Church in Van Wert at 12 p.m. Thursday, December 21, with visitation starting at 10 a.m. until the time of serviced with Pastor Matt McGovern officiating. Local services were provided by Cowan and Son Funeral Home in Van Wert.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.

We wish to give special thanks to Maury’s dedicated and loving caregivers from Gentiva Hospice in Lucedale, MS. In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: Gentiva Hospice.