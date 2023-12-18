Rotary donation

Members of the Van Wert Rotary Club auction committee stopped by the Van Wert County Fairgrounds to present the Van Wert County Agricultural Society a check for $25,783.42, proceeds from the 2023 Van Wert Rotary Club Tailgate Auction held November 11 at the fairgrounds. The donation will go towards a digital sign to be placed at the Washington St. entrance of the Van Wert County Fairgrounds. Pictured from left to right are Ray Thatcher, Allison Youtsey, Stephanie Boroff, Adam Ries, Kathy McCollow, Mark Verville, Adam Anspach, Terra Bonifas, Penny Parrish, and Mike Poling. Photo submitted