Crestview students and staff to have April 8, 2024 off

Superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf talks about Crestview’s two new school buses that came in more than 18 months after they were ordered. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

CONVOY — It’s now official. Crestview Local Schools students and staff will have April 8, 2024 off to fully experience a rare total solar eclipse.

During Monday night’s monthly school board meeting, the board unanimously agreed to amend the school calendar and cancel classes for the day, while setting President’s Day, February 19, as a professional development day for employees. The calendar change was discussed by the board at the November meeting and Superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf recommended the change be made.

“I think it’s a win-win for everybody,” Mollenkopf said.

Van Wert County will be directly in the path of the eclipse and is expected to be a prime spot for out-of-town visitors before and during the eclipse, which could lead to traffic tie ups, a big concern since buses are normally sent out around the time the eclipse will begin.

Other county school districts are expected to follow suit in the near future.

In other business, Mollenkopf informed the board that the district finally has two new buses that were ordered in May of 2022.

“We took possession of the new buses last Friday, new Bus 6 and new Bus 12,” she said. “Once we get everything completed – inspection, titles, tags, radios and cameras taken care of, we are going to send them out on the road on routes with a couple of drivers.”

The board agreed to re-appoint Lonnie Nedderman as Crestview’s representative to the Vantage Career Center Board of Education. The term is for three years and it begins January 1, 2024.

The board also approved Matthew Speelman as assistant varsity track coach and Jamie Hess as a driver for the box truck to band and Knight Vision events.

Board President John Auld and board members Andy Perrott and Nan Grace gave reports on their time at last month’s Ohio School Boards Association Capital Conference. Topics at the annual conference included ethics, leadership, English learners and levy campaign guidance.

The board will hold its annual organizational meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, January 15, followed by a budget hearing and the regular monthly meeting. John Auld was appointed President Pro-Tem of the organizational meeting.