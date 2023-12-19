Gas prices falling ahead of the holidays

VW independent staff/submitted information

With the start of the year-end holiday travel season just a few days away, average gasoline prices in Ohio have fallen 12.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.69 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,345 stations in Ohio. Prices in Ohio are 43.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 20.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 9.2 cents in the last week and stands at $3.99 per gallon.

Self-serve regular unleaded at Lassus Handy Dandy in Van Wert was well below the state average Monday night. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Ohio was priced at $2.19 per gallon on Monday, while the most expensive was $3.79. In Van Wert, several stations were charging $2.49 per gallon Monday night. Tyler’s Short Stop matched the state average at $2.69.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 8.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.03 a gallon. The national average is down 26.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 6.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“As the nation’s average price of gasoline has fallen for the 13th straight week, we’re on the cusp of potentially seeing a $2.99 per gallon average for the first time in years, most welcome just in time for the Christmas holiday,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While the declines may soon come to an end as the price of oil has rebounded from recent lows, we could see a gentler 2024 at the pump for motorists. Gasoline could see its average fall below $3 this week while the price of diesel has just fallen below $4 for the first time since July, also very welcome news for the economy as nearly all goods are impacted by the price of diesel.”

Historical gasoline prices in Ohio and the national average going back ten years:

December 18, 2022: $2.89/g (U.S. Average: $3.09/g)

December 18, 2021: $3.04/g (U.S. Average: $3.31/g)

December 18, 2020: $2.10/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)

December 18, 2019: $2.52/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g)

December 18, 2018: $2.17/g (U.S. Average: $2.37/g)

December 18, 2017: $2.25/g (U.S. Average: $2.41/g)

December 18, 2016: $2.29/g (U.S. Average: $2.24/g)

December 18, 2015: $1.84/g (U.S. Average: $2.00/g)

December 18, 2014: $2.30/g (U.S. Average: $2.46/g)

December 18, 2013: $3.08/g (U.S. Average: $3.20/g)