Girls hoops: Knights win, Lancers fall

VW independent sports

Crestview 72 Fort Jennings 33

CONVOY — Cali Gregory scored 24 points and Crestview improved to 9-0 on the season with a 72-33 home victory over Fort Jennings on Monday.

11 of Gregory’s points came in the opening quarter and Kaci Gregory added eight as the Lady Knights barreled out to a 29-4 lead by the end of the quarter. Crestview extended the lead to 46-11 at halftime, then Gregory added eight more in the third quarter, including a pair of treys, to give the hosts a 63-24 lead entering the final period.

Kaci Gregory finished with 13 points and Ellie Kline added 11 points and five assists. Myia Etzler had a team high eight rebounds. Maggie Pothast led Fort Jennings (1-6) with 16 points.

Fort Jennings will play at Wayne Trace on Thursday and Crestview will travel to Kalida on Saturday.

Wayne Trace 39 Lincolnview 37

A bucket by Caroline Winans with 21 seconds left gave Wayne Trace a 39-37 win over Lincolnview on Monday.

Winans led the Lady Raiders with 14 points, while Emerson Walker led Lincolnview with 11.

Wayne Trace (4-2) will play at Van Wert tonight and Lincolnview (4-4) will travel to Miller City on Thursday.