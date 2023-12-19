Jean Marilyn Merkle

Jean Marilyn Merkle, 88, of Van Wert passed away at 11 p.m., Sunday, December 17, 2023, at Van Wert Manor Nursing Home, Van Wert.

She was born on March 24, 1935, in Union Township, Van Wert County, the daughter of the late Carl Edwin Sherburn and Esther E. (Rager) Sherburn. She married Kenneth L. Merkle on June 13, 1954, and he who survives.

Other family survivors include her children, Jane (Ned) Neuenschwander of St. Clairsville, Daleen (George) Del Forn of Winter Springs, Florida, and Kent L. Merkle of Webbersville, Michigan; seven grandchildren, Peter Merkle, Lauren Del Forn, Jeffrey Del Forn, Rebecca Del Forn, Mark (Mary) Neuenschwander, Scott (Ashley) Neuenschwander and Eric Neuenschwander; eight great grandchildren, and one sister, Janice Sherburn of Carlsbad, California.

Marilyn was a 1953 graduate of Van Wert High School and was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Van Wert. She had worked as a secretary at the Van Wert YWCA.

In addition to her parents, Marilyn was preceded in death by her two brothers, Lowell E. Sherburn and Earl F. Sherburn and two sisters, Bernita J. Showalter and Ruth M. Good.

Private family services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will take place at Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert.

Preferred memorials: the Niswonger Performing Arts Center or the First Presbyterian Church Organ Fund.

