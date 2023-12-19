Random Thoughts: very random edition

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The latest installment of Random Thoughts centers around a great weekend for Spencerville, online ticket sales, a favorite venue, expansion, private/parochial, the Kardiac Kids reborn and Kyle McCord.

Spencerville

It was a banner weekend for Spencerville’s boys basketball team. The Bearcats defeated Crestview on Friday and Ottoville on Saturday, with both wins coming on the road. Very impressive.

Online ticket sales

Now that the system has been in place for awhile, I’m wondering what people think of buying tickets online for high school sporting events? What do you like about it or what don’t you like? Does it offer any convenience once you arrive at the venue?

A favorite

There are a lot of fine venues for local high school basketball but my favorite old school gym has to be the Celina Field House. I just love the look and feel of it. I know some might consider it cramped and/or small but to me that’s part of the charm, along with the general look of it.

Expansion

Last week, the Ohio High School Athletic Association announced it’s exploring adding divisions in most sports outside of football. Expanding is the term that was used.

This has been a not-so-well kept secret for a number of weeks now and if it doesn’t happen, I’ll be absolutely shocked. I’ve heard from two different but very reliable sources that it’s already a done deal. The only question now seems to be how many divisions will be added in the affected sports?

Admittedly, I wasn’t exactly thrilled about the idea when I first heard about it but perhaps it isn’t a terrible idea. Perhaps it is time to add a division or two in some sports.

Private/parochial

The reaction I’ve heard to possible expansion is “why doesn’t the OHSAA do something about private and parochial schools” or “why not create a separate playoff for them?”

Think about this – most schools in Ohio have open enrollment now, which means most schools, public or private/parochial can create super teams. Just look at Glenville and Richmond Heights. Both are public schools.

I suppose the private/parochial argument will never truly go away.

Kardiac Kids II

If you’re a Cleveland Browns fan, you’re enjoying this season. The Browns are taking games down to the wire and winning them. Due to the sheer amount of injuries, any sort of deep playoff run is probably out of the question but that doesn’t make what’s happening on the field any less enjoyable.

Kyle McCord

It won’t keep me up at night, but the logic of Kyle McCord leaving Ohio St. for Syracuse will never make sense to me. However, it’s his choice and I wish him the best of luck.

Merry Christmas

Here’s wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas! Random Thoughts will return on Tuesday, January 2.

As always, if you have thoughts or comments on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.