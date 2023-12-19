Sandra K. “Sandy” Hileman

Sandra K. “Sandy” Hileman, 84, of Ohio City, passed away Monday, December 18, 2023, at Van Wert Manor.

She was born on April 16, 1939, in Decatur, Indiana, to Leon R. Marbaugh and Ruth (Cook) Marbaugh, who both preceded her in death. Sandra married Robert Hileman on August 24, 1958, and he preceded her in death on September 2, 2019.

She was a member of St. Paul’s Church in Van Wert County. Sandy faithfully served her family as a homemaker and she took pleasure in serving her community by working for the Willshire Township mowing numerous cemeteries in Willshire. Following her tenure at Willshire Township, she worked for 19 years at Dave’s Quality Cleaners in Van Wert.

Sandy loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and attending their sporting events at Parkway Schools. Sandy was often found at odds with Robert as she rooted for IU basketball, and he rooted for Ohio State. She was an avid bowler and enjoyed watching horse racing with Robert. You would often find Sandy out and about happily shopping.

Survivors include three daughters, Lori (Doug) Pond of Ohio City, Lisa (Rick) Berry of Celina, and Mitzi Hileman of Ohio City; brother-in-law, Jim Bickel of Fort Wayne; nine grandchildren, Toby (Alex Royal) Lloyd, Lucas (Danielle) Luginbill, Ryan (Angie) Berry, Christopher (fiancée, Kellie) Lloyd, Drew (Allie) Luginbill, Zoey (Cyle) Parr, Shay (Ruth) Pond, Alexis Frank and Justin Frank; 13 great-grandchildren, Caiden, Brooke, Rylee, Aubrianna, Sage, Nolan, Rosie, Lexi, Elizabeth, Harper, Weston, Parker, and Ezekiel, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Marlene Bickel, Jacqueline Marbaugh. and Jean (Larry) Suman.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 22, at St. Paul’s Church, 6077 German Church Road, Ohio City, with Pastor Steve Drake officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenbriar Cemetery in Ohio City. Family and friends will be received from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, December 21, at the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Decatur and one hour prior to services Friday at the church.

Preferred memorials: St. Paul’s Church or the Wren Fire Department and EMS.