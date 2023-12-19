Trip to Greece…

The Van Wert Chamber of Commerce is offering a trip to Greece in 2024. With a local guide, tourists will explore the Acropolis, home to the famous Parthenon and the city’s best lookout, and enjoy three days at leisure on the island of Mykonos, the excavation site of Akrotiri, and a free day on the picture-perfect island of Santorini. The cost is $4,829 per person, double occupancy, and $5,829.00 for single occupancy, airfare and fees. Click this link for more information or contact Mark Verville at the Van Wert Chamber of Commerce. Photo submitted