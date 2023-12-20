Award winners…

The Sheriff’s Office held its 2023 annual awards banquet Saturday at the Elks Lodge in Van Wert. Candidates are nominated and voted on each year by fellow employees. Awards available are Office Citation, Certificate of Merit, Award of Valor, Life Saving Award, Commendation Award, Safe Driving Award, Military Service Award, Civilian Citation, Certificate of Appreciation. In addition, the top four awards are Civilian Employee of the Year, Communications Officer of the Year, Corrections Officer of the Year, and Deputy of the Year. Numerous certificates and awards were issued this year, with the highest four award winners pictured. Photo submitted