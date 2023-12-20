Council approves 2024 budget, bonuses

VW independent staff

Van Wert’s budget for 2024 has been formally approved by Van Wert City Council.

By a 6-0 vote, it was approved on its third and final reading during a special council meeting held Monday night. The meeting was scheduled after just four of seven voting members were present at the previous meeting, December 11. Just one council member was missing Monday night – Fourth Ward Councilman Andrew Davis.

At the same meeting, council members also approved a one-time bonus of $1,000 for employees in the city’s water office. The resolution for the bonuses noted workers had to handle a large number of customer questions and complaints during a change in the billing system due to new water meters. The vote was 5-1, with Councilwoman-At-Large Judy Bowers casting the lone no vote.

Council members also heard the second reading of an ordinance to raise water and sewer rates by 10 percent, effective January 1, 2024. It’s expected to pass on third reading at the next meeting.

City Council’s final meeting of 2023 will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 27, in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building,